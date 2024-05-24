Business Standard
Hezbollah's prominent weapons manufacturer killed in Israeli airstrike

Hezbollah responded by firing barrages of rockets at northern Israel. The rockets triggered brush fires in the Hula Valley

Israel's flag

Israel's flag (Photo: Wikimedia Common)

ANI Middle East
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel confirmed carrying out an airstrike in southern Lebanon which killed a prominent Hezbollah weapons producer on Thursday.
Muhammad Ali Nasser Faran was responsible for manufacturing strategic and specialized weapons. The Israel Defence Forces released footage of the airstrike, which took place as Faran was driving in the area of Nabatieh in the morning.
The IDF said that many Hezbollah weapons factories struck during the last several months were under Faran's command.
Hezbollah responded by firing barrages of rockets at northern Israel. The rockets triggered brush fires in the Hula Valley.
Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group have said they will continue the attacks to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes. Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Hezbollah Lebanon israel Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

