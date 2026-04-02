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Hormuz crisis has caused economic strain, energy instability: Navy Chief

The admiral said competition at sea is no longer confined to oil and energy. It is expanding to resources that will shape future growth, he asserted

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh,Dinesh Kumar,Navy chief

Indian Navy chief Admiral D K Tripathi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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The Strait of Hormuz disruptions have caused severe economic impact and energy instability in the region, Indian Navy chief Admiral D K Tripathi said on Thursday amid the war in West Asia. 
The admiral said competition at sea is no longer confined to oil and energy. It is expanding to resources that will shape future growth, he asserted. 
The West Asia crisis began on February 28 after a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran. 
Iran's strikes on its neighbours along with its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted the world's energy supplies with effects far beyond West Asia.
 

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Topics : Indian Navy West Asia US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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