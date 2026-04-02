Hormuz crisis has caused economic strain, energy instability: Navy Chief

The Strait of Hormuz disruptions have caused severe economic impact and energy instability in the region, Indian Navy chief Admiral D K Tripathi said on Thursday amid the war in West Asia.

The admiral said competition at sea is no longer confined to oil and energy. It is expanding to resources that will shape future growth, he asserted.

The West Asia crisis began on February 28 after a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran.

Iran's strikes on its neighbours along with its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted the world's energy supplies with effects far beyond West Asia.