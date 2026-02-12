Armed forces receive approval for defence buys worth ₹3.60 trillion

The DAC has approved the “acceptance of necessity” (a technical term) for various proposals (from the three services) that are estimated to be worth ₹3.60 trillion, a Ministry of Defence media statement said.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had proposed 114 Rafale jets to boost its squadron strength, and the Indian Navy had asked for an additional six P-8I maritime aircraft to add to its existing fleet of 12. While the statement did not specify numbers for aircraft and other goods, sources said the IAF had proposed 114 Rafale jets to boost its squadron strength, and the Indian Navy had asked for an additional six P-8I maritime aircraft to add to its existing fleet of 12.

The Cabinet Committee on Security makes the final decisions on major defence purchases.

DAC granted the IAF approval to buy multirole fighter aircraft (MRFA) from French company Dassault Aviation SA. A source estimated the cost to be some 30 billion euros (₹2.70 trillion) for 114 aircraft. It is unclear when the contract will be signed, but the India visit of French President Emmanuel Macron over February 17–19 is expected to provide clues. Thegranted the IAF approval to buy multirole fighter aircraft (MRFA) from French company Dassault Aviation SA. A source estimated the cost to be some 30 billion euros (₹2.70 trillion) for 114 aircraft. It is unclear when the contract will be signed, but the India visit of French President Emmanuel Macron over February 17–19 is expected to provide clues.

The statement said the procurement of the aircraft will enhance the capability of undertaking air-dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of the IAF with long-range offensive strikes. “The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India.”

A related transfer of technology from France to India and joint facilities in India are expected in the future, a source said earlier, adding that indigenous weapons would be fitted into the Rafale jets too.

The DAC also cleared on Thursday proposals for combat missiles and airship-based high-altitude pseudo-satellites (AS-HAPS), or high-flying objects in the stratosphere.

The IAF received the nod for a cache of French-made long-range air-to-surface Scalp missiles. Other than indigenous missiles, the Scalp was used by India during its conflict with Pakistan last year.

“The combat missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep-strike power and very high accuracy,” the statement said, adding that the AS-HAPS would be used for persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic intelligence, telecommunication and remote sensing for military purposes.

The DAC cleared the Indian Navy’s proposal for the US-made P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Although the government in the United States had earlier cleared the sale of six P-8I aircraft to India, the pending commercial negotiations would depend on what direction India-US relations take. US President Donald Trump said early last year that he would like India to buy US defence goods worth billions of dollars.

The acquisition of P-8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy’s combat capability in long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and maritime strike capability, Thursday’s statement said.

The DAC approved the Navy’s induction of 04 MW marine gas turbine-based electric power generators under the Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 to minimise dependence on foreign manufacturers.

The Indian Army proposals that the DAC cleared on Thursday include the procurement of anti-tank mines (Vibhav) and the upgrading of armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs), T-72 tanks and infantry combat vehicles (BMP-II).

Vibhav mines will be laid as an anti-tank obstacle system to delay the adversary from advancing, the statement said, adding that the overhauling of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 tanks and BMP-II would enhance the service life of the equipment, ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Army.