IDF chief vows to bring back hostages amid increased military readiness

Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at Israel targeting civilian areas and endangering lives, thanks to proper civilian response and advanced defences, the damage was relatively minor, he said

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

The Israel Defence Forces' Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, stated that IDF soldiers will observe the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and along all borders.

Halevi emphasised that the holiday is incomplete without the hostages, stressing the IDF's determination to bring them back from Gaza.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "IDF soldiers will mark the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and on all borders, with reinforced forces and heightened readiness. We are fighting, and we know this holiday is not complete without the hostages."

Iran launched approximately 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday, targeting civilian areas and endangering lives. Thanks to proper civilian response and advanced defences, the damage was relatively minor. "We will respond; we know how to identify critical targets and strike with precision and power," Halevi said in his statement.

"I visited Tel Nof Airbase before the holiday began. The base is fully operational, has not ceased to operate for a moment, and continues to carry out strikes wherever required. We have the capability to reach and strike any point in the Middle East. Those of our enemies who have not yet understood this will soon understand," he said.

On the eve of the holiday, the IDF is striking on all fronts. IDF soldiers will observe the holiday in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Judea, Samaria, and along all borders, with reinforced forces and heightened readiness, the statement added.

"We are fighting, and we know this holiday is not complete without the hostages. We are committed to doing everything possible to bring them back," he added.

"We mourn the fallen, and I wish to embrace their families and the wounded, who are bearing the heavy cost of this war. May we all have a much better year ahead," the statement concluded.

 

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

