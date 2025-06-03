Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
If IMF funds help Pak support terror, it's unfortunate: Shashi Tharoor

If IMF funds help Pak support terror, it's unfortunate: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor expressed his displeasure at the International Monetary Fund for enabling Pakistan thus as they divert those funds to arm themselves to attack India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

We are thankful for the additional 11 conditions imposed by the IMF on Pakistan: Tharoor | (Photo: ANI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All-Party Delegation leader and Congresss MP Shashi Tharoor, speaking on the IMF bailout package to Pakistan, said that India does not have any issues if the IMF issues funds for a country that uses it for development purposes.

Tharoor, however expressed his displeasure at the International Monetary Fund for enabling Pakistan thus as they divert those funds to arm themselves to attack India.

"We don't begrudge any country its development if the money is to be spent truly on getting people out of poverty or helping deal with development issues. Why would we object? We are humane. We believe in all sorts of well-being of the poorest of the poor in any country. But if that money simply enables Pakistan to divert more resources to supporting terrorism, to arming themselves to attack us, and so on, then it would be most unfortunate. And I hope that the World Bank and the IMF, both of which are bodies in which India does have some influence, I hope they will both be told by our diplomats there that it is extremely important to have complete safeguards to ensure that this money is only spent the way it's supposed to be spent," he said.

 

Earlier on May 10, The International Monetary Fund approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately $1 billion.

India, however, firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms.

In a post on X, the IMF said, "IMF Board approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the EFF, enabling a disbursement of $1 billion, reflecting strong program implementation which has contributed to continuing economic recovery."

Later on May 23, India said it is "thankful" for the 11 additional conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Pakistan, while clarifying that it is not opposed to financial assistance meant for genuine developmental purposes. At the same time, it raised serious concerns over the timing of the recent bailout package, suggesting that the funds may have indirectly supported Pakistan's rising defence spending.

"We are thankful for the additional 11 conditions imposed by the IMF on Pakistan. However, we are not against any financial assistance provided for genuine developmental agendas. We have raised questions regarding the timing of the recent bailout package given to Pakistan by the IMF," government sources said.

"All these arms and ammunition are then used by Pakistan against India," the sources added, citing IMF data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shashi Tharoor India-Pak conflict International Monetary Fund Operation Sindoor Pakistan

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

