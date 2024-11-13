Fox News host as Trump's Pentagon chief: Why is US defence sector uneasy?

President-elect Donald Trump's decision to pick a conservative TV host and commentator as the United States (US) Secretary of Defense has stunned Washington and the American defence industry, Politico, an American digital newspaper, reported on Wednesday. Observers had reportedly anticipated the pick would be someone with extensive legislative or defence policy experience. According to the report, while American national security experts and defence analysts had expected Trump to pick an unconventional Pentagon chief nominee, the US President-elect naming Fox News host and decorated US Army veteran Pete Hegseth for the role left many completely unprepared, even by those standards. Stressing that Trump places the "highest value on loyalty", Eric Edelman, who served as the Pentagon's top policy official under George W Bush's administration, told the publication that it appears that one of the "main criteria" being used is how well people "defend" Trump on television.
A defence industry lobbyist, speaking anonymously, expressed shock at Hegseth being picked for the role, and was reportedly disappointed. According to the report, the lobbyist had been hoping for Trump's pick to be "someone who actually has an extensive background in defence". Hegseth is "undoubtedly the least qualified nominee" for secretary of defense "in American history", along with being the "most overtly political", wrote Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Independent Veterans of America, in a post on X. "Brace yourself, America," he added. Rieckhoff said that he had anticipated Hegseth, described as "a highly effective and ferocious media, culture and political warrior for MAGA" and "beyond loyal to and trusted by Trump", to be tapped for roles like chief of staff or press secretary instead.
In Washington, DC, lawmakers were also reportedly caught off guard by the announcement. Republican Senator Mike Rounds, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Politico that he would reserve judgment for now. Referring to Hegseth, Rounds said that Hegseth's nomination for the role "came as a surprise" to him. "So I want to go back and look at his bio and ask him questions too," he added. Meanwhile, Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, expressed reservations about Hegseth’s capacity to navigate the Pentagon’s complex bureaucracy. "I confess I didn't know who he was until 20 minutes ago," Smith told reporters. Smith reportedly voiced concerns about appointing a Pentagon chief without established ties to US allies during a period of significant global challenges in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
What does Hegseth's nomination mean?The report explained that Hegseth's nomination will do little to ease concerns within and beyond the Pentagon that the President-elect, who has previously clashed with his defence secretaries, is looking to appoint loyalists who will implement his directives without question. The report added that Trump's statements during his campaign have heightened fears that sweeping and controversial changes are likely at the Pentagon during his second term. Trump is reportedly expected to reverse several Biden administration policies, including reinstating a ban on transgender troops, eliminating abortion-related travel policies, reigniting debates over bases named after Confederate leaders, cutting diversity programmes, and deploying troops domestically against unrest or political adversaries.
Providing an insight into his views, Hegseth recently stated on a podcast: "The dumbest phrase on planet earth in the military is our diversity is our strength." Amid growing apprehension that Trump might use his authority as commander-in-chief to politicise the Defense Department by removing generals or civil servants, Hegseth's past statements have only intensified those fears, said the report. He has openly suggested targeting military leaders to remove diversity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a recent Fox News appearance, Hegseth reportedly advocated for a dramatic shift in US military priorities, arguing that a focus on diversity and inclusivity undermines the nation's defences. "These ideologies, political correctness, made their way into the ranks — and generals and leaders didn't stand up and say, No, we should only be focused on readiness and meritocracy and lethality," Hegseth reportedly said. Hegseth, a Princeton graduate, served in the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars for his service.