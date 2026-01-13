India and US held talks on trade and critical minerals, says Jaishankar
The failure to reach an agreement had pushed the Indian rupee to a record low and spooked investors waiting for progress in two-way negotiations
India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday he held talks on trade, critical minerals and energy with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," he said in a post on social media platform X.
India and the United States have set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, while New Delhi has pledged to buy more US energy and defence equipment to help narrow the trade gap, even as trade talks last year failed to result in a deal.
The failure to reach an agreement had pushed the Indian rupee to a record low and spooked investors waiting for progress in two-way negotiations.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:26 PM IST