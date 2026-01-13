Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India and US held talks on trade and critical minerals, says Jaishankar

India and US held talks on trade and critical minerals, says Jaishankar

The failure to reach an agreement had pushed the Indian rupee to a record low and spooked investors waiting for progress in two-way negotiations

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday he held talks on trade, critical minerals and energy with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
 
"Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," he said in a post on social media platform X.
 
India and the United States have set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, while New Delhi has pledged to buy more US energy and defence equipment to help narrow the trade gap, even as trade talks last year failed to result in a deal.
 
 
The failure to reach an agreement had pushed the Indian rupee to a record low and spooked investors waiting for progress in two-way negotiations.

More From This Section

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Trying to increase trust with China: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedipremium

India china

India, China work to restore military trust amid push for border stability

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

A restructured Army: IBGs cleared, 30 other organisational changes approvedpremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg

India-Canada ties 'catching up', says Indian envoy ahead of Carney's visit

Gold Bar. Gold

Canada's biggest gold heist: Police say one accused believed to be in India

Topics : S Jaishankar United States US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayTata Elxsi Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayTata Punch Facelift PriceIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions