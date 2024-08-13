US Consulate Kolkata offers fastest visa issuance for your ticket to the US

For Indians dreaming of the ‘Land of Opportunity’, the quickest path leads through the City of Joy.



Yes, the US Consulate in Kolkata is currently the fastest across India in issuing visas for holidays or business jaunts. The visa is issued in a span of 24 days on average – if you consider that fast!



Over the past few years, wait times for US visas have soared despite significant efforts to bring it back to normal. Significantly, wait times for B1/B2 visas differ among US consulates in India. In Calcutta, applicants enjoy the shortest wait of just 24 calendar days, according to a report by The Times of India.

