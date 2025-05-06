Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Action plan: How civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday

Action plan: How civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday

The drill will replicate high-alert situations

mock drill, bsf, civil defence

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday across 244 districts. The drill will replicate high-alert situations and will include: 
Air raid alerts: Testing public alert systems using sirens in densely populated towns
  Evacuation drills: Practising safe and orderly movement from vulnerable areas, especially in cities like Mumbai and Thane
  Blackout exercises: Simulated power and signal shutdowns to reduce visibility during aerial attacks 
Camouflage operations: Rapid concealment of strategic infrastructure like power plants and defence sites

Also Read

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pakistan to raise defence budget by 18% amid tensions with India: Report

Delhi police security

Mock drills across India on May 7: Will banks, schools remain open?

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

IAF to start mock war drill on Pak border amid civil defence exercise

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Civil defence mock drill in Delhi on March 7: Here are the dos and don'ts

Mock drill

Civil defence drill in Bengaluru today: Everything you need to know

  Public awareness sessions: Training on emergency response, first aid, and communication will be conducted in schools and community areas  
 
 
 

More From This Section

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India slams OIC's statement on Kashmir, says 'absurd, at Pakistan's behest'

S. Jaishankar

Japan, Germany, Mauritius seek more Indian talent: EAM S Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar

'Indians abroad need routinised care', says Jaishankar on govt push

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farmers rush to wrap up harvest near J-K's IB amid rising tension with Pak

Khalida Zia, former PM of Bangladesh

Bangladesh's former PM Khaleda Zia returns to country after treatment in UK

Topics : Pahalgam attack Defence plan Indian Air Force Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon