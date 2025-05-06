Action plan: How civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday

The nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday across 244 districts. The drill will replicate high-alert situations and will include:
Air raid alerts: Testing public alert systems using sirens in densely populated towns
Evacuation drills: Practising safe and orderly movement from vulnerable areas, especially in cities like Mumbai and Thane
Blackout exercises: Simulated power and signal shutdowns to reduce visibility during aerial attacks
Camouflage operations: Rapid concealment of strategic infrastructure like power plants and defence sites
Public awareness sessions: Training on emergency response, first aid, and communication will be conducted in schools and community areas