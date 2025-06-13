Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, EU aim to finalise FTA by end of this year, says Jaishankar

India, EU aim to finalise FTA by end of this year, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who is in France as part of his three-nation visit, said India also seeks to conclude a defence and security partnership with the European Union

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'In Brussels, we made strong progress in our Free Trade Agreement negotiations. We seek to conclude a defence and security partnership with the European Union', he added (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India and EU have set the goal of trying to complete the Free Trade Agreement by end this year and noted that the negotiators and the stakeholders are reacting to a global environment where the importance of doing this FTA has become much more.

Jaishankar, who is in France as part of his three-nation visit, said India also seeks to conclude a defence and security partnership with the European Union.

"We are putting so much focus on Europe because we can see a quantum jump into multipolarity. There's a realisation in Europe that a lot of its problems and solutions will have to be analysed and thought through by Europe itself. Today's Europe is more self-aware, self-reliant and strategically autonomous, and will want to look for partners who can work with Europe in that respect... That gives an additional impetus to India-Europe relations, which were evolutionary, but I predict a very sharp acceleration in that," he said

 

"In Brussels, we made strong progress in our Free Trade Agreement negotiations. We seek to conclude a defence and security partnership with the European Union. We are looking at a space agreement. We have individual agreements with the states of Europe on talent mobility. We are now trying to see if we can get across an understanding across the entire Union... There is a lot of discussion about connectivity because if you're going to do more business and we're all trying to de-risk and stabilise the global economy, connectivity is very much part of that conversation," he added.

He spoke about the progress in FTA negotiations.

"We have set the goal of trying to complete it by this year. I'm told that half the chapters are done, and for the remaining half, considerable progress has been made. Our trade ministers have met 3 times in the last 6 weeks. We will see another round of meetings by the end of this month. There is a certain urgency and energy that is different. The negotiators and the stakeholders are reacting to a global environment where the importance of doing this FTA has become much more," he added.

India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. The bilateral relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and the two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India issues security alert for seafarers, vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran-Israel war

DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

Lin Jian

China denies double standards on terrorism amid close ties with Pak

India china

India, China to fast-track process for resuming direct air services

Topics : S Jaishankar MEA FTA European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon