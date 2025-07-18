Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, France to collaborate on ₹61,000 cr deal for fighter engines

India, France to collaborate on ₹61,000 cr deal for fighter engines

The ₹61,000 crore initiative seeks to develop a 120 kilonewton engine for future platforms, with French company Safran offering full technology transfer as part of the collaboration

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

The Ministry of Defence has recommended a strategic partnership with France to co-develop next-generation fighter jet engines, a move expected to bring advanced capabilities in manufacturing and design to India, The Economic Times reported on Friday.
 
Joint project to develop thrust engine
 
Following an extensive consultation process, including detailed input from a technical committee that assessed all critical aspects of fighter jet engine manufacturing, the ministry concluded that French aerospace firm Safran offered the most beneficial terms. The recommendation is part of a ₹61,000 crore initiative to co-develop a 120 kilonewton (kN) thrust engine, intended for future combat platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
 
 
Safran’s offer beats UK’s Rolls Royce
 
The government had evaluated proposals from Safran and the UK-based Rolls Royce. The French company’s offer emerged as the frontrunner for two reasons: its alignment with the AMCA timeline and its commitment to full technology transfer.

Safran’s roadmap is expected to integrate with the developmental goals of the AMCA, and the partnership is seen as a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imported propulsion systems.
 
At the present moment, all Indian fighter aircraft rely on engines of foreign origin. A substantial portion of a fighter jet’s cost goes into its engine and related maintenance.
 
Kaveri project redirected for UCAV, marine use
 
India has long pursued the goal of developing its own fighter jet engine under the Kaveri programme, managed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). However, the project did not reach completion, as the Kaveri engine failed to achieve the necessary thrust for fighter jet deployment.
 
The Kaveri design has since been repurposed. A variant is being developed for Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), while the Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT) is being tailored for smaller naval platforms.
 
US delivers GE-F404 engines for LCA Mk-1A
 
On July 15, India received the second GE-F404 engine from the United States for its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is overseeing the aircraft’s assembly, expects to receive 12 more F404 engines this fiscal year to support the production of 83 LCA Mk-1A jets. The order, worth ₹48,000 crore, according to a report by The Hindustan Times, was placed by the Indian Air Force in 2021.
 
HAL is also in advanced talks with GE Aerospace to locally co-produce the F414 engine, intended for the more powerful LCA Mk-2. The proposed deal, estimated at around $1 billion, includes up to 80 per cent technology transfer—an arrangement considered vital for engine ecosystem development in India.
 

Topics : France India Defence Production Policy defence sector BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

