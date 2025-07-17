Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India slams double standards after Nato warning on Russian oil trade

India slams double standards after Nato warning on Russian oil trade

MEA says securing India's energy needs is a top priority and cautions against double standards amid NATO threat of secondary sanctions over Russian oil imports

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday said those warning it with sanctions for continuing to buy Russian oil were practising double standards.
 
In the context of an advisory by the US Embassy in New Delhi that warned committing assault, theft or burglary in the US would not only cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person “ineligible” for future US visas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian nationals living or visiting abroad to follow that country’s laws, and in the process help build a good image of India.
 
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte had on Wednesday said that countries like India, China and Brazil could be hit very hard by secondary sanctions if they continued to do business with Russia. 
 
 
Responding to a question on the issue at the MEA’s weekly media briefing, its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry had seen reports on the subject, and was closely following the developments.

Also Read

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

India's oil imports from Russia hit 11-month high in June amid war fears

PremiumUS President Donald Trump

Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil import

Donald Trump, Situation room

India, China to face 500% US tariff? Trump backs Russia sanctions bill

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Indian private refiners dominate buying of Russian flagship oil grade

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Russia increases seaborne fuel oil exports to India, Turkey in May

 
“Securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is there on offer in the markets, as also by the prevailing global circumstances,” Jaiswal said. “We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter,” he added.
 
On India’s talks with China on the supply of critical minerals, especially rare earths, Jaiswal said the concerns of Indian industry were a matter of public record, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged India’s concerns with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at their meeting in Beijing earlier this week.
 
On deportations of Indians living illegally in the US, Jaiswal said that since 29 January this year, 1,563 Indian nationals had been deported. “Most of these Indian nationals have come via commercial flights,” he said.
 
As for India-US trade negotiations, Jaiswal said the talks were continuing and the two sides were trying to iron out issues.
 
To a question on the US Embassy in New Delhi issuing an advisory that stated committing assault, theft or burglary in the US would not only cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person “ineligible” for future US visas, Jaiswal said whether a person was living in any country, a citizen of that country or a foreign national, it was their responsibility to abide by the laws there. 
 
“Whenever our people go abroad, we always urge them to respect and follow the laws of that country, so that they can build a good and positive image for themselves, and through them, also project a good image of our country,” he said.
 
The US Embassy issued the advisory in the backdrop of a video purportedly showing an Indian woman being held by police authorities after she allegedly tried to shoplift several items at a high-end store in the US.
 
On the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, Jaiswal said the 12th round had taken place in Brussels from 7 to 11 July, and the next round of talks was scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi.

More From This Section

Ministry of External Affairs

'Cautions against double standards': MEA hits back at Nato chief's warning

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Committing assault, theft in US may lead to visa revocation: US embassy

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India engages Yemen, allies to aid Nimisha Priya in death row case: MEA

Satyajit Ray

Demolished building not Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, claims Bangladesh

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Those who target Indians will face tough consequences, warns Amit Shah

Topics : Russia Oil production India Russia US Russia US India relations Oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon