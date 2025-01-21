Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, France review ties weeks ahead of PM Modi's visit to Paris in Feb

India, France review ties weeks ahead of PM Modi's visit to Paris in Feb

Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of bilateral cooperation, as outlined in the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri also called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and France have agreed to expand their partnership in high-end technology sectors, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Paris next month to attend a summit on artificial intelligence.

The two sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties during India-France Foreign Office Consultations held in Paris on Monday. 

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Anne-Marie Descotes.

In the talks, the two sides also deliberated on the evolving situation in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

Misri also called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president.

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

PM Modi to attend AI Action Summit in France on Feb 10-11: French Prez

India-France, India France flag, India, France

French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle reaches Goa's Mormugao port

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India buying Rafale-M will bring our navies closer: Top French navy officer

India-France, India France flag, India, France

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to arrive in India on Jan 4

Emmanuel Macron, French President, France

Macron thanks PM Modi for India's support after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte

"Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of bilateral cooperation, as outlined in the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The 'Horizon Roadmap' was unveiled following wide-ranging talks between Prime Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in July 2023. Its aim was to shore up bilateral ties including in trade and investment.

"The discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties," the MEA said in a statement.

It said both sides agreed to expand bilateral partnership in the areas of high-end technology sectors.

"In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional issues such as cooperation in environment, climate change and health, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, joint development projects in third countries," it said.

The MEA said the two sides also discussed the ongoing international issues and crises such as those concerning the situation in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

India to take back 18k citizens residing illegally from US to placate Trump

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU wants to upgrade strategic partnership with India, says President Ursula

How India can leverage the Indus water treaty

India welcomes Neutral Expert ruling on hydro projects under Indus treaty

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump takes over, Ukraine eyes peace with 'world leader' India's help

Baramulla Security, Baramulla

Anti-militancy op in J-K's Sopore that killed soldier called off on day 3

Topics : Narendra Modi India-France France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon