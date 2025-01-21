Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India welcomes Neutral Expert ruling on hydro projects under Indus treaty

India welcomes Neutral Expert ruling on hydro projects under Indus treaty

India also reaffirmed its commitment to the Treaty and stated that it will fully participate in the Neutral Expert's process to ensure the matter is resolved fairly

How India can leverage the Indus water treaty

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has welcomed a key decision by the World Bank-appointed 'Neutral Expert' under the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, regarding its Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. The Neutral Expert confirmed his authority to address seven technical questions raised about these projects, a decision that aligns with India’s long-standing position.  
 

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

 
The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-sharing agreement signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, with the World Bank as a guarantor. It governs the use of rivers in the Indus basin and outlines mechanisms to resolve disputes. If disagreements arise, they can be referred to a Neutral Expert or a Court of Arbitration, depending on the type of issue.  
 
 

The current issue

 
India’s Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects have been questioned by Pakistan, which claims they may not comply with the Treaty. India maintains that these projects follow all Treaty rules.
 
Pakistan’s initial request to the World Bank in 2016, concerning its objections to the design features of the two hydroelectric power projects, sought a settlement through a Neutral Expert. However, Pakistan later withdrew this request and sought adjudication through a Court of Arbitration. India, on the other hand, insisted that the issue should be resolved solely through ‘Neutral Expert’ proceedings.
 
Seven technical questions about the projects were referred to the Neutral Expert, the authority designated by the Treaty to handle such matters.  

Also Read

India Pakistan

India issues formal notice to Pakistan for changes in Indus Water Treaty

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

S Korea's Yoon defends martial law in first public appearance since arrest

Saif Ali Khan

LIVE news updates: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital

College students, students

RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment: Board increases age criteria, vacancies

AUS Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic vs Alcaraz underway; Sabalenka through to SF

 
On January 20, 2025, the Neutral Expert ruled that these questions fall under his jurisdiction. This means he can now examine the details of the case and give a final decision.  
 

India’s reaction

 
India welcomed the decision, saying it proves that the Neutral Expert is the right authority for resolving such differences. India also reaffirmed its commitment to the Treaty and stated that it will fully participate in the Neutral Expert’s process to ensure the matter is resolved fairly.  
 
India pointed out that the Treaty does not allow for parallel processes. For this reason, India does not recognise or participate in a separate Court of Arbitration initiated by Pakistan, which India considers invalid.  
 

What happens next?

 
Now that the Neutral Expert has confirmed his role, he will move on to the next phase: reviewing the technical questions in detail and providing a final decision.   
Meanwhile, India and Pakistan remain in discussions under Article XII (3) of the Treaty about reviewing and possibly modifying its terms.  
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump takes over, Ukraine eyes peace with 'world leader' India's help

Baramulla Security, Baramulla

Anti-militancy op in J-K's Sopore that killed soldier called off on day 3

India USA

India should reciprocate if US imposes duties on domestic goods: Experts

Marco Rubio

New US Secy of State Rubio is meeting with members of Quad; what's it for?

Russian oil

Indian refiners seek crude after US sanctions disrupt Russia oil supply

Topics : Indus Water Treaty India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon