Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, France to intensify defence, space & civilian nuclear cooperation

India, France to intensify defence, space & civilian nuclear cooperation

Jaishankar also expressed India's "deep appreciation" to France for the strong condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack that took place on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar said his conversations with Barrot also covered the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), and "our triangular development cooperation (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Marseille (France)
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging discussions with French counterpart Jean-Nol Barrot on a range of issues and the two sides agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in areas like defence, security, space and civilian-nuclear collaboration.

Jaishankar also expressed India's "deep appreciation" to France for the strong condemnation of the cross-border terrorist attack that took place on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and thanked Paris for its "steadfast support for India's right to defend itself against terrorism".

Addressing a joint press conference in Marseille after the meeting, he underlined that there has been a "very high degree of trust" between India and France over the years as one looks at their relationship and cooperation.

 

He said the two sides also discussed global and regional issues like the situation in the Indian subcontinent, the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

"It has always been our position that this is not an era where differences should be settled through war. We believe that dialogue and diplomacy is the answer... No solutions are going to come out of the battlefield has always been our position. We believe that direct negotiations between the parties concerned are most important," he said.

Also Read

India china

India, China to fast-track process for resuming direct air services

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepalese Foreign Minister calls for 'green energy cooperation' with India

Sugar

INSCO submits Rs 2,752 crore revised plan for HNGIL takeover after SC order

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

India's renewable energy capacity rises 17% to 227 CW in May: Joshi

bajaj cng bike freedom 125, bajaj auto

India's natural gas consumption to more than double by 2040: PNGRB study

The minister said this is a widespread sentiment in the world, especially in the Global South, that nobody wants to see this conflict continue and the sooner it is brought to an end, the better it is.

Jaishankar said that the two sides held "wide-ranging discussions, which covered defence, civilian nuclear energy, space, counterterrorism, people-to-people relations, innovation, AI, technology".

"And, we spent a little while discussing how between education, research, business and mobility, how we can really add new ways of adding more substance to our relationship," he said.

"Defence, security, space, civilian nuclear cooperation, I think we agreed to intensify all of these through very concrete measures and projects in the time to come," he added.

Jaishankar said they had "very good discussions" and it was a pleasure to participate in the Raisina Mediterranean Dialogue here.

On the Indo-Pacific, he said, both nations share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific where international law and maritime security are upheld. "We discussed joint efforts for collaboration to promote those objectives."  He also recalled his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday.

"In terms of our strategic partnership, our enduring partnership, it is built on shared values, on a strong sense of sovereignty, our democratic commitment, on independence, on strategic autonomy guiding our foreign policy, and obviously our commitment to multilateralism and respect for international laws," he said.

"When I look at the horizon, what is important is the India-France Year of Innovation next year, so we are gearing up to use that as an additional new driver of our relationship, and we are in many ways trying to prepare for that," he said.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France and co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris along with Macron.

Jaishankar said his conversations with Barrot also covered the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), and "our triangular development cooperation, how do we take forward some of our trilateral mechanisms, we have one with the UAE, and with Australia".

"I look forward to a more detailed conversation about President Macron's recent visit to the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Jaishankar termed culture and people-to-people ties between the two countries a "very special aspect of our relationship with France".

"You welcome a lot of students to this country, we hope that the numbers can grow in the year to come. We also see France as a very valued partner in our national museum project in Delhi.. as well as we discussed cooperation for our National Maritime Heritage Complex that we are building," he added.

On a query on the AI place crash on Thursday, he said, "It's been really a very tragic event, and I have been in the last 24 hours, in touch with my counterparts in the UK, Portugal and Canada because they also lost their citizens."  "We again appreciate very much the condolences, sympathy and support we got from the French government, and I think, we will have to wait to see more authoritative news about whatever has been found and what the analysis show," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ministry of External Affairs

Israel-Iran conflict: India urges both countries to avoid escalatory steps

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, EU aim to finalise FTA by end of this year, says Jaishankar

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India issues security alert for seafarers, vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran-Israel war

DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

Topics : India France Relationship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon