Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India has to be go-to option for any crisis in subcontinent: EAM Jaishankar

India has to be go-to option for any crisis in subcontinent: EAM Jaishankar

Analysing the global world, the External Affairs Minister said the world is witnessing more competition with the needle shifting away from the promise of cooperation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

"It is driven by weaponisation of everything. All nations face predicaments. India has to strategise and continue rising amid such volatility. The challenge is to read this complex landscape," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised that India has to be the go-to option for any crisis in this subcontinent.

Speaking at the Aravalli Summit on 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047' at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he said India has to itself "underwrite the infrastructure for cooperation" in a scenario of political volatility.

"This is the essence of neighbourhood first policy. India has to be the go-to option in any crisis in this subcontinent.

"The strategic diminishing of India as a result of Partition has to be overcome," Jaishankar added.

Analysing the global world, the External Affairs Minister said the world is witnessing more competition with the needle shifting away from the promise of cooperation.

 

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Tech, self-reliance part of one basket: Jaishankar on global developments

Jaishankar holds key meetings on UNGA sidelines, discusses UN reforms

Jaishankar holds key meetings on UNGA sidelines, discusses UN reforms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Pak's reaction to Jaishankar's UN speech 'admission of terrorism': India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar stresses 'Atmanirbharta, Atmaraksha, Atmavishwas' at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

"It is driven by weaponisation of everything. All nations face predicaments. India has to strategise and continue rising amid such volatility. The challenge is to read this complex landscape," he said.

The JNU alumnus stressed safeguarding the nation's interests along with continuously advancing global hierarchy.

"From India's perspective, the driving forces of demand, demographics and data will propel its rise. We have to create ideas, terminologies and narratives for journey to 2047," he added.

Advising JNU's School of International Studies (SIS) to shift gears, he said it must shoulder the responsibility of helping India enter the higher orbit and emerge as a leading power.

"SIS has been at the forefront of developing India's capability. It has served as an inspiration for the proliferation of international relations studies in the rest of the country," he said, and underscored the importance of addressing the task of achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor

AI widely used in Op Sindoor, military LLM to be ready in 6 months: Army

India-Saudi Arabia

India, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities, economic integration

In this image received on Sept. 26, 2025, US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA (Third Party via PTI Photo)

Pakistan offers Arabian Sea port to US for mineral export: Key details here

Pakistan Air Force JF-17

Russia-Pak JF-17 deal: What it means for Moscow-New Delhi relations

Indians in US, Indian Americans

Silent stars: Why Indian-Americans won't defend India on visa curbs in DC

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon