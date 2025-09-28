Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak's reaction to Jaishankar's UN speech 'admission of terrorism': India

Pak's reaction to Jaishankar's UN speech 'admission of terrorism': India

During his address at the UNGA General Debate on Saturday, Jaishankar, without naming Pakistan, said, Major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: X / @DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has slammed Pakistan for responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's UN General Assembly remarks on terrorism, despite the neighbour not being named, describing Islamabad's reaction as an admission of its longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism.

During his address at the UNGA General Debate on Saturday, Jaishankar, without naming Pakistan, said, Major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. Referring to a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism, he said India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence. 

Later in the evening, in its Right of Reply, the Pakistani delegate accused India of attempting to malign Pakistan with malicious accusations about terrorism, even though Jaishankar had not named the country in his address while talking about the scourge of terrorism.

 

The Pakistani delegate claimed that India's allegations were a deliberate attempt to repeat lies.

Responding to Pakistan's Right of Reply, India said it was "telling that a neighbour who was not named chose to nevertheless respond and admit their longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism.

Also Read

United Nations Security Council

'Absurd theatrics': India slams Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at UNGA

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

US-Pak ties in focus as Sharif set to meet Donald Trump during UNGA visit

Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva

'Bombing their own people': India condemns Pakistan at UN over airstrike

flights, planes

India extends airspace closure for Pakistan-registered flights till Oct 24

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia-Pakistan dynamics: India must consider collateral impactpremium

Pakistan's reputation speaks for itself. Its fingerprints are so visible in terrorism across so many geographies. It is a menace not only to its neighbours but to the entire world, said Rentala Srinivas, Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

No arguments or untruths can ever whitewash the crimes of terroristan! Srinivas said, delivering India's Right of Reply.

The Pakistani delegate again took the floor to respond, but Srinivas walked out of the hall while the Pakistani representative was speaking.

In his address, Jaishankar had urged the international community to unequivocally condemn nations that openly declare terrorism as state policy, where terror hubs operate on an industrial scale and terrorists are glorified publicly.

He emphasised the need to "choke" the financing of terrorism and sanction prominent terrorists, warning that relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism eco-system and that those condoning terror sponsors will find that it comes back to bite them.

Without naming Pakistan, Jaishankar underlined that "UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals.

Highlighting the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April as an example of "cross-border barbarism", he asserted, India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar stresses 'Atmanirbharta, Atmaraksha, Atmavishwas' at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

Brics, BRICS

Brics flags concern over tariffs, trade barriers hitting Global South

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Brics must defend multilateral trading amid tariff volatility: Jaishankar

integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), air defence

Indian Army awards ₹30,000 cr tender to BEL for 'Anant Shastra' air defence

Topics : India Pakistan relations United Nations S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon