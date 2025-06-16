Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India in touch with students in Iran to ensure their safety, says MEA

India in touch with students in Iran to ensure their safety, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs' statement read, "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety"

Ministry of External Affairs

The statement continued, “In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the Centre on Monday said the Indian Embassy in Tehran was continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety while also relocating them to safer places in some cases. 
The Ministry of External Affairs’ statement read, “The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.”  
The statement continued, “In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran.  Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow. Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety.” The Indian embassies in Israel and Iran have issued advisories on their X handles in view of the situation. 
 
“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Indian Embassy in Iran's post on X read.  

Also Read

PM Modi

New highlights: PM Modi leaves for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding Cyprus visit

Iran TV HQ

Israeli missile hits Iranian state-run television HQ; broadcast halted

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran urges Trump to make Israel halt war; Netanyahu hails 'path to victory'

Iran, Iran flag

Diplomacy with Iran remains damaged, not dead, after Israeli strikes

iran, pakistan

Will Pakistan nuke Israel? Islamabad denies Iranian commander's claim

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the MEA to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students stranded in Iran.  Hundreds of Kashmiri students, enrolled in various universities for professional courses in Iran, are stranded due to the escalated tensions with Israel.  The families of the students have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for their safe evacuation just 
like the government did at the time of the Russia-Ukraine War. 
“If Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine within days during the war, why are our children not being rescued from Iran? They are also Indian citizens,” a worried parent said.

More From This Section

DRDO

DRDO showcasing India's aerospace innovation at Paris Air Show 2025

Modi, Cyprus

Modi heads to Canada for G7 summit after concluding visit to Cyprus

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

India eyes resolution on China's rare earth curbs impacting auto sector

Premiumrafale, defence, air force

Datanomics: Private-sector collaboration to drive self-reliance in defence

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

International watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam attack, vows tighter scrutiny

Topics : Narendra Modi Iran Israel Iran Conflict israel India MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon