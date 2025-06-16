Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will Pakistan nuke Israel? Islamabad denies Iranian commander's claim

Will Pakistan nuke Israel? Islamabad denies Iranian commander's claim

Pakistan has denied an Iranian official's claim that it pledged a nuclear strike on Israel if Iran is attacked, calling the statement completely false

iran, pakistan

Islamabad has openly supported Iran in its conflict against Israel (Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior Iranian official has stirred global alarm over the weekend by claiming that Pakistan would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Israel if Iran is targeted with atomic weapons. The statement, which appeared to draw Pakistan into a hypothetical nuclear escalation, was quickly rejected by Islamabad. Pakistan emphasised that no such assurance had been given and reaffirmed the country’s longstanding policy of strategic restraint.
 
General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a member of Iran’s National Security Council, made the claim during a broadcast on Iranian state television. “Pakistan has told us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, then Pakistan will also attack Israel with a nuclear bomb,” said Rezaei.
 
 
The remarks come amid growing volatility in the Middle East, as tensions between Iran and Israel escalate with recent exchanges of missile fire and warnings of broader conflict.  ALSO READ: India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict 

Pakistan’s denial 

Reacting quickly, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif denied that Islamabad had ever issued such a threat or made any nuclear assurance to Iran.
 
While dismissing the claim of nuclear retaliation, Pakistan has reiterated its political support for Iran in its standoff with Israel. Following recent attacks on Tehran, Islamabad pledged to “stand behind Iran” and called for Muslim unity against what it described as Israeli aggression.

Also Read

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pak Army chief Munir invited to US military parade? White House says no

PremiumIndia Pakistan, India, Pakistan

H-word, M-word & fading K-word: Stop seeing India through old prisms

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

World Bank, IFC approve $700 million loan for Pakistan's Reko Diq project

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

From 'lies & deceit' to 'phenomenal partner': How US is rethinking Pakistan

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pak's Peshawar, no casualties reported

 
On June 14, addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, “Israel has targeted Iran, Yemen, and Palestine. If Muslim nations don’t unite now, each will face the same fate,” he said, as quoted by Turkiye Today.
 
He further urged Muslim-majority countries with diplomatic relations with Israel to reconsider their ties and pushed for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop a unified strategy. 

Nuclear policies under scrutiny 

The latest tensions have brought renewed focus to the nuclear stances of Israel and Iran. Israel follows a policy of nuclear ambiguity — neither confirming nor denying it has nuclear weapons. Still, it is widely believed to have a strong arsenal aimed at deterring regional threats.
 
Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like energy and medicine. As a Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) signatory, it denies pursuing nuclear weapons.
 
However, concerns remain. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Western countries have raised repeated alarms over Iran’s uranium enrichment and missile activities, suggesting possible military goals. 
 

More From This Section

Iran-Israel war

India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict

Iran, Iran flag

Status of Iran's near-bomb grade Uranium stock looms over IAEA meet

Blaise Metreweli

Meet Blaise Metreweli, first woman to lead UK's MI6 spy agency in 116 years

Ivan Espinosa, Nissan CEO

Nissan plans to cut stake in Renault to 10%, looks to raise $640 mn: CEO

US President Donald Trump

'I never get credit,' says Trump amid claims of Israel-Iran peace efforts

Topics : Pakistan Israel Iran Conflict Iran nuclear war BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon