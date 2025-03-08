Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Ireland to form Joint Economic Commission to boost ties: Jaishankar

EAM also exchanged views on the recent developments in our respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific

ANI Europe
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris and said both the countries have agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to "increase trade, investment, and technology linkages."

The EAM shared the details through a post on X on Friday.

"A warm and open meeting with Tanaiste & FM @SimonHarrisTD of Ireland this morning in Dublin. We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase our trade, investment and technology linkages. Exchanged views on the recent developments in our respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism," the EAM said

 

Towards the conclusion of the Irish leg of his visit, Jaishankar paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore's bust statue at St Stephen's Park in Dublin.

He wrote on X, "Paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the St Stephen's Green Park in Dublin at the conclusion of my visit to Ireland."

He also met senior ministers of Northern Ireland during his official visit and also paid a visit to the Queen's University in Belfast.

During his visit to Belfast, the EAM met Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Emma Little-Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly. He thanked them for the support in setting up of the Indian Consulate in Belfast and discussed the myriad of opportunities to deepen India's engagement with Northern Ireland.

Later on the Friday evening, the EAM paid a visit to the Queen's University in Belfast which will set up a campus in GIFT City, Gujarat and also interacted with the Indian students studying there.

"Good to visit Queen's University in Belfast this evening. Their upcoming campus in GIFT City, Gujarat is an example of the potential of - ties in the education. Appreciated the interaction with Indian students currently studying in @QUBelfast."

EAM was in Belfast to inaugurate the Indian Consulate. In a post on X he said, "The Consulate will serve the needs of the Indian community, while also exploring further cooperation in trade, technology, business and education.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

