India-Israel strengthen defence ties as countries decide to elevate ties

India and Israel further strengthened their defence partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel after nine years. The two countries acknowledged the growth made in defence cooperation and also reaffirmed their commitment to other aspects such as cybersecurity and cross-border terrorism. The visit also saw the decision to upgrade ties to a special strategic partnership.

Both the countries strongly condemned the heinous October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, and the savage terror attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in India on April 22, 2025, and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025, the joint statement noted.

The joint statement further mentioned that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated their unwavering commitment to advancing global peace and security and welcomed US President Donald Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict."

"The leaders unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. They called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. Expressing the grave concern over this common challenge, the Prime Ministers reaffirmed their collective resolve to combat this menace as the leaders of two vibrant and resilient democracies", the statement said.

The two leaders discussed the regional developments, including the peace process, and underlined the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace, security and freedom of navigation and trade in the region through dialogue and mutual understanding, the statement highlighted.

Welcoming the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed on 4th November 2025, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the significant growth made in defence cooperation between their nations, both in scope and scale. Both leaders provided a vision and a roadmap for future defence cooperation.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in both governmental and private sectors. They emphasised the need for robust dialogue between their national cyber authorities and pledged to deepen cooperation in this field. In addition, they committed to developing a multi-year strategic program to guide bilateral collaboration in cybersecurity and advance a joint roadmap for implementation. The roadmap will include, among other elements, human capacity building, cybersecurity and AI, applied research, the integration of Security by Design principles and regular joint table-top exercises. Recognising the importance of strengthening and institutionalising their comprehensive cyber cooperation, they welcomed the successful convening of the inaugural India-Israel Cyber Policy Dialogue in March 2025. In a significant step forward, both leaders welcomed the signing of Letter of Intent for the establishment of an India-Israel Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity in India to foster the activities outlined above, the statement observed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his historic visit to Israel, which came after nine years, during which both countries agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership. The visit saw the signing of 27 agreements spanning innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and other sectors.

The historic meeting between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu saw collaborations on the fronts of high-tech artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic, diplomatic and security collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Israel will soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and announced the establishment of a "Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership" to deepen cooperation in the tech and innovation sectors.

PM Modi said, "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters...We will proceed together on IMEC and I2U2..."

"India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism in any form, in any expression, cannot be accepted. We have been standing shoulder to shoulder opposing terrorism and its supporters, and will continue to do so. Peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi added that India has consistently supported dialogue and peaceful solutions in West Asia while referring to ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.PM Modi further noted that the Gaza Peace Plan has created a pathway towards peace and that India supports such initiatives aimed at restoring stability.

"Therefore, from the beginning, we have supported dialogue and a peaceful solution. This is the call of the Global South and all of humanity. India's thinking is clear: Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. The Gaza Peace Plan has created a path for peace. India fully supports these efforts. In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the joint press briefing, Netanyahu hailed the visit by PM Modi and underlined how the two brilliant talent of the two countries can come together. "The meeting of minds and hearts that we have had here will continue", he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that India and Israel have decided to hold a government-to-government (G2G) meeting in India at the earliest opportunity, adding that he looks forward to bringing the distinguished ministers present for the engagement.

During the joint press remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also shared a personal story of how he owed india a "great personal debt" as he revealed that prior to marrying his wife Sara, they had both met and enjoyed the "unbelievable food" at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called on President Isaac Herzog and planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X, "Ties of warmth and goodwill! PM Narendra Modi called on the President Isaac Herzog of Israel today. PM thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity. PM Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future."

PM Modi also visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, paying homage to Holocaust victims and visiting the Book of Names Hall, which preserves the memory of millions who perished.

Speaking about the visit, the MEA spokesperson said, "Honouring the memory of victims of the Holocaust and renewing our shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity. PM Narendra Modi visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. This was the second visit of the PM to Yad Vashem. PM laid a wreath and paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust. PM also visited the poignant Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute preserving the memory of millions who perished during the holocaust. The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the brutality of the past and our collective resolve to stand against injustice and create a better world."

Highlighting the profound emotional and strategic impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described it as an "amazing visit".

Speaking at a joint press conference following the signing of several key agreements, the Israeli leader noted that while PM Modi's state visit was short, it was "extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving". He specifically recalled the Prime Minister's address to the Knesset on Wednesday, stating, "I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset".

Expressing a deep sense of gratitude to the visiting leader, Netanyahu remarked that he could "tell you that since then we have also had the opportunity to not only look deep into our hearts but also into our remarkable minds that we have in our two countries". He further underscored the bond between the nations by stating that his country feels it "owes India a great lot of debt" for its enduring friendship.