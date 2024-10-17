Business Standard
India, Mauritania sign MoUs to boost ties during President Murmu's visit

This agreement will promote bilateral relations in various fields of the common interests for strengthening international peace and security

Droupadi Murmu, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

A MoU regarding India cultural exchange programme was also signed with Mauritania for the years 2024-2028. Image: X@rashtrapatibhvn

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

India and Mauritania have signed several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Wednesday.

It is the first visit by an Indian President to the African country. She arrived in Mauritania on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.

The MoUs include an agreement for consultations between the foreign ministeries of both the countries, according to an official statement.
 

 

This agreement will promote bilateral relations in various fields of the common interests for strengthening international peace and security and will be usefulness of exchange of opinions and consultations between the two countries at different levels.

In addition, the Agreement Shall facilitate cooperation in research on foreign policy issues, exchange of archival documents and preparation of compendia of documents and materials pertaining to their bilateral relations.

Another MoU between the MEA's Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in Delhi and the Diplomatic Academy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs operation and Mauritanian Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania was signed. It will facilitate cooperation in mutually beneficial areas of activity including exchange of information of structure and content of training programmes for diplomats Identification of experts in mutually agreed areas and promote contacts and exchange of diplomats, faculty members and experts.

India has also agreed on exemption from Visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.

The agreement will facilitate the entry of the citizens of the Republic of India and the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania who are holders of diplomatic or official/service passports into their respective countries for a maximum period of 90 days in any period of 180 days, without a visa.

A MoU regarding India cultural exchange programme was also signed with Mauritania for the years 2024-2028. This aims to strengthen the friendly links and deepen cultural relations between both countries for the period 2024- 2028 especially in the field of Music, Dance, Theatre, Art, Archaeology, Archives, Library, Museum, etc.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu bilateral ties Indian President

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

