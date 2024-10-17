Business Standard
Had productive meeting with officials of India Enquiry Committee, says US

We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

The United States had a productive meeting with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

The United States had a productive meeting with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee, a State Department official said on Wednesday, adding they were satisfied with the cooperation from the Indian side.

We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on the visit of officials from the India Enquiry Committee, which is investigating the American allegations of involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot of a Sikh separatist, who is also an American citizen.

 

The meeting that occurred yesterday we updated we being the US government broadly updated members of the Committee of Inquiry about the investigation that the United States has been conducting. We've received an update from them on the investigation that they have been conducting. It was a productive meeting and I will leave it at that, Miller said.

They did inform us that the individual, who was named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government, he said in response to a question.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

