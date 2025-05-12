Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Drones sighted over Jammu's Samba, Army says no need to be alarmed

Drones sighted over Jammu's Samba, Army says no need to be alarmed

Security forces are engaging suspected drones sighted along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu region

The drones were engaged by India's air defence system. The Indian Army said that there is no need to be alarmed. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on India-Pakistan military conflict, the Indian Army said that a small number of suspected drones were sighted near Samba in Jammu-Kashmir late on Monday evening. 
 
The drones were engaged by India's air defence system. "There is no need to be alarmed," the Army added. 
The development comes after PM Modi sternly warned Pakistan that "Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism". In his 22-minute address, the PM said, "Operation Sindoor is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour." 
 
 
He also said that "India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and terrorists". Hailing Indian armed forces, PM Modi said, "The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases." 

India, Pakistan hold DGMO-level talks

Earlier in the day, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks. Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.
 
It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.   

"Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," Indian Army said. 

Operation Sindoor: India strikes terror camps

Previously on May 11, top military commanders — including Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, and Vice-Admiral AN Pramod — held a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor'. The military operation was carried out in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. During the briefing, Lt Gen Ghai revealed that over 100 militants were neutralised in strikes carried out on May 7. 
 
The operation lasted for 25 minutes and included 24 missile launches on nine strategic locations. These included four sites within Pakistan — Muridke, Bahawalpur, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya — and five in PoJK, such as Muzaffarabad, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Kotli, and Barnala.
 

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

