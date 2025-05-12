Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt bonds, rupee seen gaining as India-Pakistan border tensions ease

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Government bonds and the rupee are expected to strengthen on Tuesday as border tensions eased following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan over the weekend.
 
Bond dealers said that the 10-year benchmark government bond yield is expected to soften by 3–4 basis points on Tuesday, as market sentiment remains strong on the back of Open Market Operation (OMO) auctions conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
“We might open 3 basis points–4 basis points (yield on benchmark bond) lower on Tuesday because of the ceasefire. Now, we are looking at a rate cut and the liquidity infusion through OMO, which is positive for the market,” he added.
 
 
The benchmark yield had settled at 6.38 per cent on Friday, after breaching the psychologically crucial 6.40 per cent mark during the week.
 
The rupee depreciated by 0.98 per cent during the week. On Thursday, the domestic unit experienced its steepest single-day decline in over two years, erasing all gains for both the current calendar and financial years. However, the central bank’s intervention through dollar sales helped stabilise the currency, leading to a recovery on Friday. By the end of the week, the rupee had appreciated by 0.27 per cent for the calendar year and 0.1 per cent for the financial year.
 
“We expect the rupee to open near the 85 per dollar mark, if not beyond. The dollar index will be in focus, because after the pause (by the US Federal Reserve), there is upside risk there. The volatility should settle now,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
On Friday, the rupee snapped a three-day losing streak to settle 34 paise stronger at 85.38 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.72 per dollar, on the back of dollar sales by the central bank, after falling to 85.87 per dollar against the greenback in early trade.
 

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

