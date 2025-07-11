Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Irresponsible': MEA slams Punjab CM's comments on PM Modi's 5-nation tour

'Irresponsible': MEA slams Punjab CM's comments on PM Modi's 5-nation tour

The MEA stated that such comments undermine India's ties with friendly countries and do not reflect the government's position

The response came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's sarcastic remarks, questioning the relevance of the Prime Minister's five-nation visit. | File Photo

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday slammed comments made by a high state authority on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 5-nation tour, calling them "irresponsible and regrettable."

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority," said Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA stated that such comments undermine India's ties with friendly countries and do not reflect the government's position.

Jaiswal further stated, "Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India's ties with friendly countries."

 

The response came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's sarcastic remarks, questioning the relevance of the Prime Minister's five-nation visit, which included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

Earlier in the day, CM Mann jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like "Magnesia," "Galveaisa," or "Tarvesia," highlighting his perception that these visits are not substantial.

"PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', 'Tarvesia'. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he gotten himself into!...," said the Punjab CM.

PM Modi recently concluded a landmark five-nation tour, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9, 2025. This tour marked his longest foreign trip in a decade, spanning two continents and strengthening India's ties with key nations in the Global South.

In Ghana, PM Modi focused on boosting cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development. He addressed the Ghanaian Parliament and was conferred the "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana," the country's highest civilian honour.

Trinidad and Tobago saw the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1999. PM Modi addressed a joint session of Parliament, announced the extension of OCI card eligibility to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora, and donated 2,000 laptops to local schools. He was also honoured with the "Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago."

In Argentina, Modi's was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. His discussions with President Javier Milei revolved around critical minerals, shale energy, defense, and pharma. Argentina expressed interest in adopting India's UPI platform and vaccines.

At the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss cooperation in defense, renewable energy, and digital public infrastructure. Brazil awarded him its highest civilian honour, the "Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross."

The tour concluded in Namibia, where Modi held talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on cooperation in energy, health, education, and development. Namibia signed a licensing agreement to adopt India's UPI platform, becoming the first country globally to do so. Modi also addressed a joint session of the Namibian Parliament and received the "Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ministry of External Affairs India Prime Minister

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

