India-Russia relations in focus as PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia on July 8 and 9, marking his first trip to the country since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The visit aims to strengthen the long-standing relations between India and Russia, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

During this visit, PM Modi and Putin are expected to discuss "prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda," according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The announcement of the visit was made last month by Russian officials, but the specific dates were only recently disclosed.

India’s relationship with Russia dates back to the Cold War era, and its significance has only grown since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. With Western sanctions limiting Russian exports, India and China have emerged as major buyers of Russian oil, highlighting their strategic importance to Moscow.

India’s delicate geopolitical balance

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution while refraining from condemning Russia. This balanced approach has allowed India to navigate its foreign policy interests without alienating either side.

However, the partnership between India and Russia faces new challenges as Moscow deepens its ties with China, India’s main rival. The complexity of this triangular relationship was evident when PM Modi skipped a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a security alliance spearheaded by Russia and China. Instead, PM Modi sent his foreign minister to represent India at the meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, which was attended by both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi’s last visit to Russia was in 2019 for an economic forum in Vladivostok, with his previous trip to Moscow in 2015. Putin and PM Modi last met in September 2022 during an SCO summit in Uzbekistan, following Putin’s visit to Delhi in 2021.

History of India’s defence ties with Russia

The backdrop of PM Modi’s visit includes ongoing tensions between India and China, particularly after a violent clash along their disputed border in June 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Historically, Russia has been a key supplier of military hardware to India. In the early 1990s, the Soviet Union provided a significant portion of India’s military arsenal, including 70 per cent of its army weapons, 80 per cent of its air force systems, and 85 per cent of its naval platforms. India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, acquired from Russia in 2004, exemplifies this robust defence relationship.

However, the Ukraine conflict has disrupted Russia’s defence supply chain, prompting India to diversify its military procurements. New defence partnerships with the United States, Israel, France, and Italy reflect India’s strategic shift towards reducing its reliance on Russian arms.