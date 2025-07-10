Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi uses cricket references in Namibia, wishes luck for 2027 World Cup

PM Modi uses cricket references in Namibia, wishes luck for 2027 World Cup

PM Modi referred to cricket in the context of increasing bilateral trade and then said, "we are just warming up"

In this image released by PMO on July 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, in Windhoek

Our bilateral trade has surpassed 800 million dollars, but like in cricket, we’re just getting started. We’ll score faster and aim higher, said PM Modi | PTI Photo

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's references to cricket during his address to the joint session of the Namibian Parliament on Wednesday drew thunderous applause.

PM Modi referred to cricket in the context of increasing bilateral trade and then said, "we are just warming up".

"Our bilateral trade has crossed 800 million dollars. But, like on the cricket field, we are just warming up. We will score faster and score more," he said.

Concluding his remarks, PM Modi wished Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

"I conclude by wishing Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup. And, if your Eagles need any cricket tips, you know whom to call," he said, evoking another round of applause.

 

Eagles is the nickname of the Namibian men's national cricket team.

The 2027 Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"While the other two teams have qualified directly as hosts because they are full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and play Test cricket, the same privilege is not available for Namibia, who will have to play the qualifiers.

The event could also be the last chance for Indian legend Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to clinch the trophy as seniors, with Virat having won back in 2011. Rohit, leading the team in a 50-over World Cup in India back in 2023, endured one of the most heart-breaking losses as Pat Cummins-led Australia triumphed in the finals at Ahmedabad.

Namibia's sole appearance in the 50-over World Cup was in the 2003 edition, where they finished last, losing all six matches.

They did participate in the T20 World Cup 2021, concluding their campaign in the Super 12 Stage with three wins and five losses.

In the next tournament in Australia in 2022, they exited in the group stage, but secured a shocker win over former T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka.

PM Modi received a standing ovation and non-stop applause after his address at the Namibian Parliament.

PM Modi departed from Namibia for New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his five-nation tour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Namibia cricket world cup India Africa trade

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

