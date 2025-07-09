Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Africa must shape future through partnership, not dominance: PM Modi

India-Africa must shape future through partnership, not dominance: PM Modi

In his address, Modi highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Namibia. India attaches great importance to its historic relation with Namibia, he said

PM Modi in Naimibia

He also congratulated Namibia on its first female president and praised its constitution for empowering diverse citizens. | File Image: PM Modi in Naimibia

Press Trust of India Windhoek
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue.

Addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi also said that Africa must not be just a source of raw material. "Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth," he said.

"We must act together. Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership; not by dominance, but by dialogue; not by exclusion, but by equity," Modi said.

 

The Prime Minister said that India was ready to expand its cooperation with Africa in defence and security.

"Our development partnership in Africa is worth over USD 12 billion. But its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose. We continue to build local skills, create local jobs and support local innovations," he said.

Also Read

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

The Samsung Electronics headquarters in Suwon, South Korea

Samsung may shift US supplies to India, eyes Trump's tariff decisions

x, Twitter

Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

Banerjee, Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata chairman meets Mamata to explore investment prospects in West Bengal

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US immigration backlog tops 11 million as Trump slows USCIS processing

In his address, Modi highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Namibia. "India attaches great importance to its historic relation with Namibia," he said.

He said India and Namibia have a powerful story of cooperation, conservation and compassion, highlighting India's cheetah reintroduction program and its readiness to supply Namibia with a radiotherapy machine.

"We are excited to support the next generation of Namibian scientists, doctors and leaders," Modi said.

"Our bilateral trade has crossed $800 million, but like on the cricket field, we are just warming up! We will score faster and score more!" he said.

He also congratulated Namibia on its first female president and praised its constitution for empowering diverse citizens.

"Our Constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice," Modi said.

"It's the power of India's Constitution that a daughter from a poor tribal family is today the President of India. It's this very Constitution that gave someone like me the chance to become Prime Minister," he said.

Modi is here at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi in Naimibia

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's top civilian award in special ceremony

Jaguar aircraft, aircraft, Desert Flag-10

Two Indian Air Force pilots killed in fighter jet crash in Rajasthan

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

Trump's Brics tariff warning puts India-US trade deal on shaky ground

Nimisha Priya

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder

PM Modi, PM Modi in Namibia

PM Modi arrives in Namibia, to hold talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Africa trade India-Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon