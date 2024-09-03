Haryana elections: Rahul Gandhi eyes INDIA alliance; is AAP ready?

Singh’s statement followed after media reports emerged that Rahul has asked the party’s Haryana leaders to explore an alliance with AAP. During the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in the national capital on Monday, Rahul emphasised that the party should work to ensure that the alliance's votes remain unified.



However, the AAP had earlier said that the party would contest the polls alone on all 90 seats. The party's ambitious bid comes as it seeks to boost its presence as a national party. During the last Haryana polls, AAP’s vote share was recorded less than Nota (none of the above).

Amid the buzz, Congress’ prominent face in Haryana and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that they can only give three to four seats to the AAP, the ANI report added.

Will Congress field Vinesh Phogat?

In the meeting, the Congress held talks over the candidature in all 90 constituencies. A total of seats have been finalised but 41 remain undecided.



Amid reports that the Congress may field wrestler Vinesh Phogat, AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria said that the party will release its list in the next few days. “We will clarify about Vinesh Phogat also….,” he noted.