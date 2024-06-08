Have to act tough to maintain J&K's peaceful atmosphere: Police chief Swain

Business Standard
Law enforcing agencies have to act tough against some unscrupulous elements to ensure that the atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir is not disturbed, Director General of Police RR Swain said on Saturday.
"When there will be peace, elections can take place and, when there is no fear, then only people can vote without fear. That's the atmosphere we want to maintain. Sometimes, we have to face brickbats as well (while doing so)," Swain told reporters after holding a public darbar in Pulwama district.
"To ensure that the streets remain peaceful, please accept that we have to be tough against some people. Police, by definition, is law enforcement," he added.
Swain said everyone was satisfied that the recent Lok Sabha elections were held peacefully and witnessed a high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
"We all are satisfied that the elections were peaceful and the turnout was high. It is a good beginning and we would like to see this trigger a positive change by pushing forward a security cycle where everyone is free and without fear," he added.
Asked about terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the police chief said while the number of local terrorists is dropping, there are 70 to 80 foreign terrorists operating in the Union Territory.
"We are moving from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. Resident terrorism means when local boys join the ranks. Their number has come down. Our effort has been to ensure, with the help of the community, that no local boy joins the terrorists ... due to these efforts, the number of local terrorists has dropped, resulting in lives being saved and a drop in violence," Swain said.
"There are 70 to 80 foreign terrorists who have come in. They have been trying to come here regularly and, when they do come, they bring along guns and IEDs. Sometime back, they tried to blow up electric poles. They don't come with money, schools or hospitals," the police chief said.
There are a few locals who shelter them and take them from one place to another, Swain said. "We have to act against them so that others remain safe.''

