Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Sri Lanka sign 5-year defence MoU during PM Modi's Colombo visit

India, Sri Lanka sign 5-year defence MoU during PM Modi's Colombo visit

The MoU on defence cooperation will remain in force for five years, he said, adding that the decision to formalise the MoU was reached during the 2023 defence dialogue between the two nations

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

It is for the first time that India and Sri Lanka have inked a major defence pact to institutionalise a framework for deeper engagement in the military domain. | Image: X/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, signed Saturday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation, will remain in force for five years, the country top defence official Sampath Thuiyakontha said.

"India annually trains around 750 Sri Lankan military personnel. This defence partnership continues to be an invaluable asset," Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Thuiyakontha told a press briefing here.

The MoU on defence cooperation will remain in force for five years, he said, adding that the decision to formalise the MoU was reached during the 2023 defence dialogue between the two nations, with the Sri Lankan cabinet approving the agreement in January this year.

 

As part of the cooperation under this MoU, both parties are committed to respecting each other's military and national laws, as well as the principles and purposes of the UN Charter-including sovereign equality and non-intervention in internal affairs, Thuiyakontha said.

He also noted that either party has the right to terminate the MoU by providing three months' advance notice.

The defence cooperation MoU was one of seven agreements signed during PM Modi's bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It was signed by Defence Ministry Secretary Thuiyakontha on behalf of Sri Lanka and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on behalf of India.

It is for the first time that India and Sri Lanka have inked a major defence pact to institutionalise a framework for deeper engagement in the military domain.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Indian Navy ensures no nation suppresses another in Indian Ocean: Rajnath

Myanmar earthquake

India, China, rich nations; must help in crises like Myanmar quake: US

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

PM Modi urges Sri Lankan Prez to address Tamil community's aspirations

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak sees US tariffs as window of opportunity for negotiations with the US

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Lay down arms, be part of Bastar's development journey: Amit Shah to Naxals

Topics : Narendra Modi sri lanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon