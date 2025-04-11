Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India takes US to WTO over steel, aluminium tariffs, seeks consultation

India takes US to WTO over steel, aluminium tariffs, seeks consultation

These consultations, however, do not fall under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO's) dispute settlement system. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

India has sought consultations with the US under the WTO's safeguard agreement following American authorities' decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, according to a WTO communication.

On March 8, 2018, the US promulgated safeguard measures on certain steel and aluminium articles by imposing 25 per cent and 10 per cent ad valorem tariffs respectively. It came into effect from March 23, 2018.

On February 10 this year, the US revised the safeguard measures on imports of steel and aluminium articles, effective from March 12, 2025, and with an unlimited duration, the communication said.

It is being circulated at the request of the delegation of India.

 

It added that notwithstanding the USA's characterisation of these measures as security measures, they are in essence safeguard measures.

The US has failed to notify the WTO Committee on Safeguards under a provision of the Agreement on Safeguards (AoS) on taking a decision to apply safeguard measures.

"Accordingly, as an affected member with significant export interest to the United States in the products concerned, India requests consultations with the United States pursuant to Article 12.3, AoS to exchange views on the measure," it said adding India looks forward to receiving a prompt reply to this request from America and to setting a mutually convenient date and venue for the consultations.

These consultations, however, do not fall under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO's) dispute settlement system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WTO India Trump on WTO US tariff on steel US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

