Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian consulate in Melbourne attacked again, High Commission raises issue

Indian consulate in Melbourne attacked again, High Commission raises issue

Victoria Police said graffiti was discovered at the front entrance of the diplomatic premises around 1:00 am early Thursday

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

The High Commission in a post on X on Friday said it raised the issue with Australian authorities.

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Consulate in Melbourne has been targeted in an act of vandalism with the Indian High Commission in Canberra raising the issue with Australian authorities on Friday.

The Consulate premises in Melbourne have previously been the site of similar provocations, with slogans defacing the premises in past years during periods of heightened international tension, The Australia Today reported.

Victoria Police said graffiti was discovered at the front entrance of the diplomatic premises around 1:00 am early Thursday.

"Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

 

The High Commission in a post on X on Friday said it raised the issue with Australian authorities.

Also Read

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

PremiumJohn Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Australian Trade and Investment Commission

Our govt works very closely with India to reduce trade barriers: Southwell

Rohit Sharma, Shama Mohamed

After fat-shaming Rohit Sharma, Congress leader now cheers India's victory

Anthony Albanese

We could pass a law that makes Bumrah bowl left-handed, jokes Australian PM

PremiumIndia-Australia FTA

Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

"The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country," the post said.

Police have not confirmed whether any suspects have been identified in the Thursday incident.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward, the police spokesperson said.

The act has reignited concerns within the Indian-Australian community which has expressed frustration over a growing pattern of targeted incidents involving Hindu temples and Indian government establishments across Melbourne, the news portal said.

It's not just graffiti - it's a message of intimidation aimed at our community, an Indian-Australian said, adding that repeated attacks on places of religious and cultural significance were deeply distressing.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan's government passed anti-vilification laws this year to strengthen penalties for acts motivated by hate or religious bias.

However, members of the Indian-Australian community continue to raise concerns over perceived slow responses and inconsistent enforcement, especially when compared to responses to similar incidents involving other communities.

This is not about politics. It's about safety, respect, and equal protection under the law, Australia Today said, quoting a community member.

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Cargo to B'desh surged at Petrapole port before India halted transit route

EAM S Jaishankar

'Nothing is just trade, it's personal', says EAM Jaishankar on trade war

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

High-security cell, tight watch: Inside NIA's custody of Tahawwur Rana

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

Tahawwur Rana said 'Indians deserved it' after 26/11: US govt confirms

United Nations

India to give $990,000 aid to Sierra Leone for differently abled persons

Topics : India Australia Indian embassy Consulate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon