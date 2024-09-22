Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to get first national security semiconductor fabrication plant

India to get first national security semiconductor fabrication plant

A release said Modi and Biden commended ongoing efforts to build more expansive cooperation around 5G deployment and next-generation telecommunications

India, US, Prime minister Modi, US President Joe Biden

India, US, Prime minister Modi, US President Joe Biden

Press Trust of India Wilmington (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Under a transformative collaboration with the US, India will get a national security semiconductor fabrication plant that will produce chips for use in military hardware and next-generation telecommunications.
The India-US joint project was announced following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Wilmington on Saturday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A joint fact sheet on Modi-Biden talks said the two leaders "hailed" the semiconductor project as a "watershed arrangement".
It will be the first ever India-US semiconductor fabrication partnership.
It is the first time ever the US military has agreed to do a partnership for these highly-value technologies with India and it is a watershed moment as it is as significant as the civil nuclear deal, people familiar with the matter said.
 
"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy applications," the fact sheet noted.

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

US President Biden fumbles again while introducing PM Modi at Quad event

Israel's flag

Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in West Bank's Ramallah

Modi, Narendra Modi

India announces $500,000 Quad scholarship for Indo-Pacific students

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Prez Biden welcomes India's procurement of 31 MQ-9B drones from US

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi put forward India's views, commitments to global peace in Quad

It said the "fab, which will be established with the objective of manufacturing infrared, gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors, will be enabled by support from the India semiconductor mission as well as a strategic technology partnership between Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force."

The Fab becomes not only India's first, but one of the world's first multi-material fabs for national security, the people cited above said.
The fact sheet said Modi and Biden praised combined efforts to facilitate resilient, secure, and sustainable semiconductor supply chains including through GlobalFoundries' (GF) creation of the GF Kolkata Power Center in Kolkata.
It said the project will enhance mutually beneficial linkages in research and development in chip manufacturing.
"The leaders welcomed steps our industry is taking to build safe, secure, and resilient supply chains for US, Indian, and international automotive markets, including through Ford Motor Company's submission of a Letter of Intent to utilize its Chennai plant to manufacture for export to global markets," the document said.
It said Modi and Biden commended ongoing efforts to build more expansive cooperation around 5G deployment and next-generation telecommunications.
This includes the US Agency for International Development's plans to expand the Asia Open RAN Academy with an initial USD 7 million investment to grow this workforce training initiative worldwide, including in South Asia with Indian institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India, US, Prime minister Modi, US President Joe Biden

PM Modi, US President Biden meet before Quad summit, discuss global issues

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in US on three-day visit, to attend Quad summit on Day 1

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

India should step up, support sovereignty, territorial integrity: US NSA

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden to put personal touch on Asia-Pacific ties in final months in office

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated: India dismisses lawsuit filed in US by Pannun

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden Indo-US ties semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon