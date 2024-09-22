Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US President Biden fumbles again while introducing PM Modi at Quad event

US President Biden fumbles again while introducing PM Modi at Quad event

After finishing his speech at the Cancer Moonshot event on Saturday, Biden, 81, appeared to have forgotten the name of the next leader who was going to speak -- and asked his staffers

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Joe Biden | (File Photo: shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Washington (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In yet another gaffe, US President Joe Biden experienced an embarrassing moment during a Quad event in Wilmington, Delaware, when he struggled to introduce Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This brief confusion, captured on camera, has sparked comments on social media.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
After finishing his speech at the Cancer Moonshot event on Saturday, Biden, 81, appeared to have forgotten the name of the next leader who was going to speak -- and asked his staffers.
"So, I want to thank you all for being here. And now, who am I introducing next?" After a pause of a few seconds, he asked, this time in a louder voice, Who's next?"

There was an awkward silence in the audience. A staff member finally pointed to the podium, leading to the introduction of Modi by the compere. Distinguished guests, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the announcer said, as Modi walked towards the podium.
 
Biden then put his arm around Modi's shoulder and cracked a joke.
The embarrassing moment involving the US President, who is no stranger to public gaffes, was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

More From This Section

Israel's flag

Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera's bureau in West Bank's Ramallah

Modi, Narendra Modi

India announces $500,000 Quad scholarship for Indo-Pacific students

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi put forward India's views, commitments to global peace in Quad

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India involved in resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict: FS Misri

modi biden

PM Modi holds talks with Biden; exchanges views on Indo-Pacific and beyond

Slamming Biden, MAGA political commentator Gunther Eagleman posted on X, "We really don't have a president. Biden completely FORGOT he was at a press conference with the Prime Minister of India. The entire world is laughing at us. This guy is COOKED."

Another X user Thomas Paine Band wrote, "This basically proves that Kamala Harris and many others very poorly trying to hide the fact that Joe Biden has never been acting as President. There is a whole bunch of treason going on!"

"This is so embarrassing," posted another X handle @akafacehots.
Entrepreneur Mario Nawfal wrote on X: Biden looses his cool at Quad press conference.
The Daily Mail newspaper reported: Joe Biden was filmed snapping at staffers after an awkward gaffe during a final meeting with a group of world leaders.
The situation surrounding President Joe Biden continues to raise concerns regarding his fitness for office, especially following his recent public gaffe where he forgot whom to introduce during a ceremony. Critics argue this reflects a broader issue of..., America One News said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPEF talks in Bali

India signs IPEF's clean, fair economy agreement as PM Modi visits US

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

LIVE Tirupati Prasad row: Previous government played with people's sentiments, says Andhra CM Naidu

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Ex-CM Kejriwal lashes out at PM Modi, BJP; poses 5 questions to RSS chief

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Prez Biden welcomes India's procurement of 31 MQ-9B drones from US

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata writes to PM Modi on Bengal flood, says her govt not consulted

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden Indo-Pacific region Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific cooperation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon