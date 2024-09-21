Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, US President Biden meet before Quad summit, discuss global issues

PM Modi, US President Biden meet before Quad summit, discuss global issues

The war and Modi's recent visit to Ukraine is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

India, US, Prime minister Modi, US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Wilmington (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met US President Joe Biden on the margins of the Quad summit here and the two leaders were expected to discuss a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
During the meeting at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the two leaders would review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
The war and Modi's recent visit to Ukraine is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Modi, who is here as part of his three-day visit to the United States, will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who are here for the Quad Summit.
 
"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," Modi had said in his departure statement in New Delhi.
Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs T H Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.
The annual Quad summit being hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington is expected to roll a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an ant-China grouping.
From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York where he will attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.
"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," Modi said.
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

News updates: PM Modi arrives in US to participate in the Quad summit

Ajoy Kumar

Cong hits out at crimes against women in BJP-ruled states, questions PM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in US on three-day visit, to attend Quad summit on Day 1

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to interact with party workers on Sept 26 ahead of Haryana polls

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden Indo-US ties Indo-US relationship Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon