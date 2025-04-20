Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to raise steel, aluminium tariff issue with US next week: Official

India to raise steel, aluminium tariff issue with US next week: Official

In 2020, both sides decided to amicably resolve all seven of their WTO disputes, including the one on steel. In response, India withdrew the retaliatory tariffs

steel, metal

As per reports, India's steel and aluminum exports to the US stood at USD 450 million in calendar year 2024. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has taken up the issue with the US over the re-imposition of duties by America on steel and aluminium and the matter is expected to figure during a meeting next week, an official said.

The official said a similar duty imposition case was amicably resolved by the US and India under a mutually agreed solution (MAS) at the WTO (World Trade Organization).

The previous Biden administration, in 2018, had imposed a 25 per cent duty on certain steel items and 10 per cent on aluminium products on grounds of national security. In retaliation, India in June 2019 slapped customs duties on 28 US products, including almonds, and walnuts. India had also filed a complaint in the WTO.

 

In 2020, both sides decided to amicably resolve all seven of their WTO disputes, including the one on steel. In response, India withdrew the retaliatory tariffs.

As part of the agreement, India rescinded additional duties on eight US products, and in return, the US agreed that it would strive to ensure effective market access opportunities for Indian exporters of steel and aluminium.

Also Read

WTO, World Trade Organization

India takes US to WTO over steel, aluminium tariffs, seeks consultation

US-EU trade

EU slaps new tariffs on $23 bn in US goods over Trump's metal duties

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

US tariffs may shift trade, increase India's steel import risk: Sail chair

The imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on auto and auto parts will affect Japan and Korea the most

Brokerages analyse US tariffs impact on economies, sectors and markets

Jitin Prasada, Jitin, Prasada

Evaluating impact of US duties on steel, aluminium: Jitin Prasada in RS

But now, the Trump administration again imposed sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium from March 12 on all countries, including India. India has again opposed these measures and has sought consultation under the WTO's agreement on safeguards. However, the US has stated that the tariffs are imposed on national security grounds and they are not safeguard measures.

Safeguard measures in the form of duty or quantitative restrictions are trade remedies available to the WTO member-countries. They are imposed to provide a level-playing field to domestic players in case of sudden and significant increase in imports of a product.

"The issue is under discussion with the US," the official said. An Indian official team is visiting Washington for crucial trade talks. The three-day deliberations will start from April 23.

A trade expert said imposition on duties by the Trump administration is a violation of MAS, which is a mechanism through which WTO members resolve disputes amicably, without going through the formal process under WTO's dispute settlement mechanism. It permits the nations to reach a mutually satisfactory outcome through processes such as withdrawing of complaints, or other agreed actions.

As per reports, India's steel and aluminum exports to the US stood at USD 450 million in calendar year 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nuclear, nuke, explosion, destruction, nuclear weapons

China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb: Here's what it is capable of

JD Vance, Vance, Usha Vance

JD Vance, wife to visit Akshardham Temple; PM Modi to host dinner for them

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 150 years celebration of BSE in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

FM Sitharaman to attend G20, IMF-World Bank meets during US, Peru visit

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

MEA slams Pakistan's misuse of OIC, calls it 'longstanding habit'

Rafale, Aircraft

India, France to sign biggest Rafale-Marine fighter jet deal on April 28

Topics : US tariff on steel US tariff hikes US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportMI vs CSK Playing11MI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon