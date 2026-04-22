India, UK reaffirm resolve on global challenges during CDS Chauhan's visit

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan interacted with his British counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, during his official visit to the United Kingdom, where both nations reaffirmed their resolve to collaboratively address contemporary global challenges.

The visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with both sides discussing issues ranging from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats.

In a post on X, HQ IDS stated that India and the UK reaffirmed their "shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges, from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats, while advancing a peaceful and prosperous #IndoPacific and harnessing accelerated technological transformation."

The high-level interaction underscored a strategic convergence between the two nations, particularly in the realm of modern warfare and economic stability.

According to the post on X, the visit aims to advance a "peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific" while leveraging rapid advancements in technology to bolster mutual security interests.

Emphasising the long-term impact of the engagement, the visit is expected to deepen the robust partnership between New Delhi and London. The post on X further noted, "This visit will strengthen #DefenceCooperation and strategic convergence, underscoring a shared commitment to #GlobalSecurity, stability and resilience."

Building on this strategic foundation, General Chauhan engaged with prominent leaders of the United Kingdom's defence industry, aiming to provide a significant impetus to bilateral cooperation within the sector.

During the interaction on Tuesday, the CDS underlined that increased economic synergy would facilitate more efficient partnerships in defence manufacturing, the sharing of technology, and the strengthening of supply chain resilience.

He further pointed out that such industrial ties would actively promote the "co-design, co-development and co-production of critical technologies."

In a symbolic gesture earlier that day, General Chauhan visited the Memorial Gates at Constitution Hill to lay a wreath. The visit served as a solemn tribute to fallen personnel, acknowledging their bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

According to a post by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff on X, "The ceremony reflects shared military traditions and enduring values of remembrance, service and sacrifice, strengthening the bonds between the defence forces of India and the United Kingdom."

The CDS also held a meeting with Seema Malhotra, the UK's Minister of State for Indo-Pacific. Additionally, he chaired a roundtable discussion involving senior officials, intellectuals, and think-tanks to deliberate on the theme of "Indian military transformation--challenges and opportunity."

The high-level visit commenced on Monday, where General Chauhan was greeted with a Ceremonial Step Line and received by Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton in London.

The Indian High Commission in London stated that the two military leaders focused on broadening cooperation across cyber security, intelligence sharing, and joint military exercises to bolster global stability and resilience.

During his stay, the CDS also held talks with India's High Commissioner, Vikram K Doraiswami. Information from the UK Ministry of Defence indicates that General Chauhan is scheduled to visit the Royal College of Defence Studies to interact with a diverse group of international students.

Notably, this represents the inaugural official visit by an Indian Chief of Defence Staff to the United Kingdom. It stands as the fifth major military engagement between the two nations this year, following the visit of the UK's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, to India in March.