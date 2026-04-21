MoD signs ₹975 crore deal to boost Army's mine-clearing capability

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts worth Rs 975 crore with two Indian firms for the procurement of trawl assembly systems for T-72 and T-90 tanks, aimed at strengthening the Army’s land mine-clearing and mobility capabilities.

The contracts have been awarded to Bharat Earth Movers Limited and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd (EPHL), according to a media statement by the MoD.

“The TRAWL Assembly for T-72/T-90 Tanks is a critical equipment developed by DRDO which will enhance the minefield breaching capability of the Indian Army. It would generate additional capability of creating Vehicle Safe Lanes through minefields with anti-tank mines with proximity magnetic fuses, thus enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army,” the media statement said.

Out of the total, EPHL has secured a Rs 385 crore contract for 70 sets of trawl assemblies under the ministry’s procurement programme, the company confirmed in a post on X.

The assembly system will be used by the Armoured Corps of the Indian Army for their T-72 (Ajeya) and T-90 (Bhishma) main battle tanks.

It is a specialised mine-clearing system, mounted to the front of the tank and used as a layered approach to detect and neutralise landmines by detonating or pushing them aside, ensuring safe passage for advancing units. It can withstand direct blasts underneath without compromising the tank or its crew.

The procurement falls under the Buy (Indian–Indigenously designed, developed and manufactured) category, reinforcing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in defence capital acquisitions.