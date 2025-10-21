Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy

India upgrades its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy

MEA announces upgrade of India's Kabul technical mission to embassy status, signalling a stronger diplomatic and developmental engagement with Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Taliban counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday evening announced that it has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy with “immediate effect” as part of its “broader efforts to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.”
 
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision 11 days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said during his meeting with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi that India would upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kabul.
 
Muttaqi was on a visit to India from October 9 to 15 and met Jaishankar on October 10. During his visit, Muttaqi also met representatives of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and urged them to invest in Afghanistan, especially in the mining sector.
 
 
In a statement on Tuesday evening, the MEA said: “The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society.”
 
India has promised to help Afghanistan in developmental works and the health sector and has committed to issuing more visas to Afghan nationals — particularly students and those seeking medical treatment in India. Muttaqi assured the Indian side during his visit that a joint committee would look into removing obstacles to greater economic cooperation.

Diplomatic move comes amid Kabul–Islamabad tensions
 
India upgrading its ties with the Taliban government comes at a time when Kabul’s relations with Pakistan have hit a low, with the two countries witnessing border clashes over the past fortnight.
 
India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a “technical team.” The mission will now be headed by a diplomat of the rank of Charge d’affaires, it is learnt.
 
India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Kabul, but officials have indicated that recognition might follow in due course. During his visit, Muttaqi said Kabul would also send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve bilateral ties.
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

