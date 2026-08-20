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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India visit unlikely without mutual trust, says adviser to B'desh PM

India visit unlikely without mutual trust, says adviser to B'desh PM

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner said that PM Modi has conveyed that the two leaders need to meet and that he wants his Bangladeshi counterpart Rahman's proposed visit to India to be "memorable".

Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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The possibility of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India next month for BRICS Summit "remains slim" unless an appropriate environment based on "mutual trust" is created, along with a "dignified invitation" from New Delhi, his Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir has said.

He said Dhaka is in no hurry to arrange a top-level visit without clearly defined national interests.

"There is no justification for rushing into a top-level visit by going beyond the national interest," Kobir told state-run BSS news agency in an interview published on Thursday. The interview was held on August 17.

The comments came amid uncertainties over Rahman's visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13 amid fresh strains in bilateral ties over Dhaka's demand for the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

 

"The possibility of the Prime Minister visiting India ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit remains slim unless an appropriate environment is created based on consensus between the two countries on specific issues and a dignified invitation," Kobir said.

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However, he said, Bangladesh could take a positive view of participating in the BRICS Summit if an "appropriate" bilateral environment is created based on "mutual trust" and consensus between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed that the two leaders need to meet and that he wants his Bangladeshi counterpart Rahman's proposed visit to India to be "memorable".

"Prime Minister Modi just mentioned one thing. We need to meet. And you can tell them on my behalf that you have the prime minister of India's assurance that when the honourable prime minister of Bangladesh visits India, he will have such an honourable reception as he deserves," he said at a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission for leading Bangladeshi business leaders and a visiting delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Kobir, who is also the Joint Secretary General of the ruling BNP's International Affairs Committee, said the future course of Bangladesh-India relations and any visit by PM Rahman would depend on a change in the approach of the Indian leadership and its understanding of the political developments in Bangladesh.

Referring to the youth-led protest in 2024 that led to the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, he said India needed to "properly understand the reality" of the events and the sacrifices made during the movement.

The adviser also expressed resentment over deposed prime minister Hasina, who fled to India following the political upheaval, being allowed to use Indian territory for political activities and media appearances.

He said the issue has caused anger in Bangladesh and alleged that providing political or media space to individuals facing criminal cases or convictions "is contrary to India's democratic etiquette".

The Ministry of External Affairs maintained that it had no role in the media event concerning Hasina and it does not endorse anything said at the forum about the Bangladesh government.

The Bangladesh government has already lodged diplomatic protests with India over the matter and would continue to use diplomatic channels to prevent what it described as anti-Bangladesh activities from Indian territory, he said.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Bangladesh in November 2025 over alleged "crimes against humanity" during the crackdown on protesters during the youth-led movement.

Dhaka has since been seeking Hasina's extradition from India, while New Delhi maintains that the extradition request is under examination in accordance with applicable law and established legal procedures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 6:13 PM IST