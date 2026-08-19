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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India reiterates support for negotiated 2-state solution in Palestine: MEA

India reiterates support for negotiated 2-state solution in Palestine: MEA

Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs)is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21

Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the External Affairs Ministry called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine

Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the External Affairs Ministry called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine | Image: X@ROIRamallah

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

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India on Tuesday reiterated its longstanding support for a "negotiated two-state solution" in Palestine and reaffirmed the country's consistent support for the Palestinian people, Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the External Affairs Ministry, said.

Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs)is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

Ranganathan on Tuesday called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine and also "conveyed India's concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza."  "Amb Sripriya Ranganathan called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine. The two sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including their extensive development cooperation initiatives," the Representative Office of India to Palestine posted on X.

 

"India reiterated its longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy," the post read.

India has been backing a vision of a "two-state" solution with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law.

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Both the leaders discussed the full range of India-Palestine relations, with particular focus on the current situation in Palestine, developments in Gaza, humanitarian needs and India's longstanding development partnership with the Palestinian people, according to an official statement.

Ranganathan reaffirmed "India's consistent support for the Palestinian people and a negotiated two-State solution," it said.

She reiterated "India's support for efforts towards peace and stability and for a lasting political resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."  Ongoing initiatives spanning health, education and capacity-building were also reviewed during the meeting.

Recalling her successful visit to India in January this year, the Palestinian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for India's continuing support through development projects, capacity-building programmes, scholarships, humanitarian assistance and contributions to Palestinian institutions and UN agencies, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India-Palestine pact palestine Palestine deal Gaza

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 7:56 AM IST