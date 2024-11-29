Business Standard
VHP calls two-day protest on 'atrocities' against minorities in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Alok Kumar VHP International Working President

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has announced a two-day nationwide protest against the "atrocities" on religious minorities in Bangladesh starting Friday.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal, along with all sects and segments of the Hindu society and those who believe in humanity, will take part in this protest to save the minorities and their human rights, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a statement.

Bansal said the neighbouring country was "playing in the hands of Islamic jihadist elements".

He said the protest against the "repeated atrocities" against minorities in Bangladesh is scheduled for today and tomorrow, he said.

"Let's all come and join for Human cause!!VHP nationwide protest to save minorities in Bangladesh today," Bansal wrote in a post on X.

 

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Things took a turn for the worse this week after Hindu spiritual leader Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Das, urging the authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

VHP India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

