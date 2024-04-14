Iran's response will be stronger, more resolute if Israel attacks again

Iran stressed that these violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security | Photo: ANI

Following its attack on Israel with drone strikes in the late hours on Saturday, Iran, in a letter to the United Nations, emphasised that it will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self defense when required, adding that if Israel commits any military aggression again, their response will be "stronger" and "more resolute."

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN confirmed that the Iranian attack was in response to Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on April 1 against Iranian diplomatic premises, killing seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including three top generals.

"This action was in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in the defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations," the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN stated.

Iran, in its letter, further said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security.

