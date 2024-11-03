Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israel kills Hezbollah's top commander, captures official in separate ops

Israel kills Hezbollah's top commander, captures official in separate ops

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, 'Commander of the Hezbollah Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, Jaafar Khader Faour, was eliminated in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon'

Israel, Hezbollah

Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 6:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant blow to Hezbollah, Israel announced the elimination of Jaafar Khader Faour, commander of the Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, in southern Lebanon's Jouaiyya area.

Sharing a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) wrote, "The Commander of the Hezbollah Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, Jaafar Khader Faour, was eliminated in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon."

According to IDF, Faour was reportedly responsible for multiple devastating rocket attacks on Israeli territory, including the tragic deaths of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal and 12 children in Majdal Shams, as well as five civilians in Metula.

 

"Faour was responsible for multiple rocket attacks toward the Golan, including an attack that resulted in the deaths of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal, an attack on Majdal Shams which killed 12 children and injured many and the rocket attack on Metula last Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 5 civilians," the IDF said.

Faour's command also oversaw terrorist attacks launched from eastern Lebanon, commencing on October 8, which targeted Israeli territory.

"Additionally, Faour was responsible for terrorist attacks carried out from eastern Lebanon, from which the first rocket launches toward Israeli territory were fired on October 8, under his command," IDF added.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval commandos carried out a raid in northern Lebanon late Friday and captured a Hezbollah official, according to a report by Times of Israel.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Friendships not exclusive, especially in multi-polar world: EAM Jaishankar

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

16 Pakistani soldiers injured in two attacks on security forces' convoys

Israel, Dockyard at Haifa port

Indian embassy in constant touch with diaspora in Israel, says MEA

Randhir Jaiswal

Action to be taken under established procedures: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Some friends may also be more complicated than others, says EAM Jaishankar

The raid took place approximately 140 kilometres (87 miles) north of Israel's maritime border with Lebanon. The IDF late on Saturday confirmed that the Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit was involved in the operation.

The Hezbollah operative, named in media reports as Imad Amhaz, was considered by the IDF to be a "significant source of knowledge" in the terror group's naval force, Times of Israel reported.

Amhaz has been taken into Israeli custody for questioning by Unit 504, the Military Intelligence Directorate's specialised human intelligence (HUMINT) division. The focus of the interrogation will be Hezbollah's naval operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon

Oil Ships

Lebanese ship captain snatched by armed men, officials probe link to Israel

Randhir Jaiswal

News updates: 'In touch with US to clarify issues', says MEA on US sanctions on Indian entities

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel and US with 'crushing response'

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israel's path of destruction in Lebanon raises fears of buffer zone

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Hezbollah Hamas Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 6:16 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon