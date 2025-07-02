Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak social media handles unblocked in India months after Pahalgam attack

Pak social media handles unblocked in India months after Pahalgam attack

The decision to block YouTube channels came days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists

Mawra Hocane, Abida Parveen

Photo: X@MawraHocane & @aabidaparveen

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several Pakistani YouTube channels and Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors and celebrities have now started to reappear in India, nearly a month after blocking them for spreading misinformation and criticising India’s Operation Sindoor. 
The channels that were blocked included major news channels like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, Suno News, and The Pakistan Experience. Apart from these, the Centre also blocked several independent YouTube channels, including Wasay Habib, Arzoo Kazmi, Syed Muzammil Shah, cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, and journalists such as Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq. Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir, Mawrah Hocane, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, and others were also blocked for Indian users. 
 
The decision to block YouTube channels came after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.   
The Instagram accounts of Mawrah Hocane, Abida Parveen, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor can now be viewed by Indian users. However, accounts of some actors such as Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar remain inaccessible. While there has been no official word from the government so far, speculations over the ban being lifted are now being raised. 

Also Read

OpenAI, ChatGPT

OpenAI offers custom AI consulting services to clients at $10 million+

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 6 mths in jail in contempt case

Dalai, Dalai Lama

China insists on final say over next Dalai Lama, rejects Trust role

US President Donald Trump

Explainer: What's inside Trump's controversial 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Atishi marlena, Atishi

'Tughlaqi farman': Atishi slams Delhi govt's fuel ban for old vehicles

Some of the YouTube channels that are now once again available in India include those of Shoaib Akhtar, Arzoo Kazmi, and Asma Shirazi. However, Wasay Habib’s channel is among those that are still blocked in India.
 
 

Pahalgam attack and its aftermath 

After the Pahalgam terror attack, diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan were downgraded, with visas granted to Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) being revoked, thereby asking Pakistani nationals to leave India.  A series of punitive measures were announced from both sides, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the 1972 Simla Agreement, and the closure of the Kartarpur Corridor. 
Following these measures, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror launch pads at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated and what followed was four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes, until an understanding was reached on May 10 to stop all firing and military actions.

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

Hope US can complete major pending defence sales to India: Pete Hegseth

Modi, Narendra Modi

From Ghana to Brazil: Modi's 8-day tour targets minerals, Brics, diplomacy

Quad meeting in US

Quad condemns Pahalgam attack, says perpetrators must be brought to justice

Land factor in Indo-Pacific

US, Indo-Pacific partners agree to strengthen maritime cooperation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses bilateral partnership with US State Secy Marco Rubio

Topics : BS Web Reports Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict India Pakistan relations YouTube channel Instagram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon