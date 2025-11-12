Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, discussing global conflicts and regional stability

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar said it was a "good" meeting. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio with a focus on issues relating to trade and supply chains.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a conclave of G7 foreign ministers in Canada.

Jaishankar said it was a "good" meeting.

"Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security World News S Jaishankar

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

