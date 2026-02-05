Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India aids US in drug trafficking crackdown; 200 illegal websites shut down

India aids US in drug trafficking crackdown; 200 illegal websites shut down

The DEA said it is working closely with Indian law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle such criminal networks at their source

The DEA said that joint efforts will continue to stop the flow of illegal medicines that threaten public health.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Wednesday announced that it has shut down more than 200 websites linked to an India-based criminal network that was running illegal online pharmacies.
 
In an official statement, the DEA said, "More than 200 website domains tied to an India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCO) working within the United States and allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses have been seized."

How the illegal pharmacies worked

According to the DEA, the online pharmacies sold prescription medicines without valid prescriptions. These drugs were shipped to customers across the US in violation of American drug laws. Many of the medicines were either counterfeit or diverted from legal supply chains.
 
 
The network has been under investigation since 2022. US officials said the group used the internet to hide its activities and sell prescription medicines illegally.

Coordination with Indian agencies

The DEA said it is working closely with Indian law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle such criminal networks at their source.



Buyers under scanner

The DEA is also probing the buyers of these illegal medicines and has sent over 20,000 letters to buyers seeking information to support the ongoing probe.
 
In 2024, the DEA issued a public warning about the rise of illegal online pharmacies. It said many Americans unknowingly bought fake pills, believing they were ordering genuine medicines.

Trump administration intensified crackdown

The action comes amid an increased crackdown on illegal drugs and online drug sales under the Trump administration. The US government has increased enforcement against drug trafficking networks, especially those selling fake or unapproved medicines through the internet.
 
US President Donald Trump has issued several warnings against the flow of dangerous synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, and has emphasised protecting public health in the US.

