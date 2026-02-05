Nation is moving forward in the right direction: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi said the country was moving in the right direction. He said, "In the journey of Viksit Bharat, previous years have been the years of rapid development of the country. This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in every section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace".

Amid much ruckus from the Opposition, he further added, “I express my gratitude for the President’s address”.

As Congress staged a walkout, PM said that India has been on a track of development over the last few years, and transformation in the right direction has been the government’s focus.